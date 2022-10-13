Power Supply in Central Ukraine Stabilized - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) The Ukrainian power company Ukrenergo announced the stabilization of energy supply to Kiev and the central regions, hoping that tonight there will be no need to impose compulsory restrictions on electricity in these regions, the Strana.ua news website reported on Wednesday.

On Monday, Russia carried out strikes using precision-guided weapons against Ukrainian infrastructure intended for military supplies and connectivity in response to the crimes committed by Kiev against the Russian civilian infrastructure.

Ukrainian cities, including Kiev, began experiencing power blackouts as a result of the strikes.

Ukraine reported airstrikes and explosions in Kiev and the Kiev Region, as well as in Kharkiv, Odesa, Dnipro, Lviv and its vicinity, and the Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil, Khmelnytskyi, Konotop, Rivne and Poltava regions. According to the Ukrainian government, attacks were also carried out against energy facilities in Zaporizhzhia, Vinnytsia, Sumy, and Zhytomyr.