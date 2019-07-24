Power Supply Restored in Majority of States in Venezuela - Energy Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) The power supply has been fully restored in the majority of the Venezuelan states, the Latin American country's Energy Minister Freddy Brito said Tuesday.

On Monday, a blackout hit all parts of the country. Venezuelan Minister of Popular Power for Communication and Information Jorge Rodriguez, said that the power outage could be caused by an "electromagnetic attack." The minister added that the attack had targeted the hydroelectric system of the country.

"We have managed to fully restore power supply in the majority of country's states and we are moving forward in other states for full power restoration," Brito said on Twitter.

The first mass power outage hit Venezuela on March 7. The authorities said that it had resulted from an attack on the country's largest hydroelectric power plant Guri. Since then, several other blackouts happened across the country. The authorities blamed the power supply disruptions on the United States, which denied the accusations.