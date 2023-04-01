UrduPoint.com

Power Supply Restored In Russia's Rostov Region After Weather Disruption - Energy Operator

Power Supply Restored in Russia's Rostov Region After Weather Disruption - Energy Operator

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2023) Energy workers have fully restored the power supply to the districts of Russia's southern Rostov region after it was disrupted by bad weather, Rosseti South energy operator said on Saturday.

"By 00:00 Moscow time (21:00 GMT), April 1, specialists of Rosseti South's branch ” Rostovenergo ” restored the power supply, which had been disrupted by bad weather the day before, to consumers in settlements in the Rostov region within the company's area of responsibility," the company said in a statement.

Almost 300 people and 145 vehicles were involved in the restoration operation, the statement read.

On Thursday, about 35,000 residents of the Rostov region were left without electricity, though by Friday evening, their number decreased to 14,500, according to the regional authorities.

Heavy snow and strong wind hit the Rostov region from March 30-31, causing blackouts. Wet snow stuck to electric wires, which added to their weight and led to tears. The northeastern, central and western districts of the region suffered the most damage.

