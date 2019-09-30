UrduPoint.com
Power Supply Restored On Spanish Remote Tenerife Island - Company

Mon 30th September 2019

Power Supply Restored on Spanish Remote Tenerife Island - Company

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2019) The Red Electrica company said Sunday it restored the power supply on the Spanish remote Tenerife island located off the Western coast of Africa.

"The power returned to the Tenerife island. We fully restored the power supply at 22:15 [21:15 GMT].

We are sorry for the disturbances, which happened in recent hours," the company said on Twitter.

On Sunday, the island was left without electric power after an explosion at a power station.

The incident caused major traffic disruptions and left many people blocked in the elevators. The airports and hospitals have not ceased their operation thanks to autonomous electricity generators.

