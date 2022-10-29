Power Supply Restrictions Affect Some Four Million Ukrainians - Zelenskyy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2022) Power supply restrictions have affected more than four million Ukrainians, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday.

"Schedules of stabilization shutdowns are applied in many cities and regions of Ukraine. About four million Ukrainians have restrictions now," Zelenskyy said in a video message on Telegram.

He added that power supply restrictions affected citizens of the Ukrainian regions of Kiev, Poltava, Rivne, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kirovohrad, and Cherkasy.

Ukrainian energy utility Ukrenergo has earlier said that it introduced restrictions on electricity consumption for businesses and forced outages for residents of Kiev and seven other regions of Ukraine starting Friday to reduce the load on the power grid.

Energy facilities in Kiev and other parts of Ukraine have been targeted by Russia using high-precision strikes starting October 10 in retaliation for Ukrainian attacks on Russian civilian infrastructure and the bombing of the Crimean bridge on October 8. Authorities in Kiev have urged people to reduce their use of electricity and resorted to rolling blackouts.

Zelenskyy said that at least 30% of Ukrainian energy facilities had been destroyed, forcing Kiev to halt energy supplies to Europe and, instead, to consider importing energy from the EU to survive the 2022-2023 winter season.