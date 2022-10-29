UrduPoint.com

Power Supply Restrictions Affect Some Four Million Ukrainians - Zelenskyy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 29, 2022 | 02:50 AM

Power Supply Restrictions Affect Some Four Million Ukrainians - Zelenskyy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2022) Power supply restrictions have affected more than four million Ukrainians, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday.

"Schedules of stabilization shutdowns are applied in many cities and regions of Ukraine. About four million Ukrainians have restrictions now," Zelenskyy said in a video message on Telegram.

He added that power supply restrictions affected citizens of the Ukrainian regions of Kiev, Poltava, Rivne, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kirovohrad, and Cherkasy.

Ukrainian energy utility Ukrenergo has earlier said that it introduced restrictions on electricity consumption for businesses and forced outages for residents of Kiev and seven other regions of Ukraine starting Friday to reduce the load on the power grid.

Energy facilities in Kiev and other parts of Ukraine have been targeted by Russia using high-precision strikes starting October 10 in retaliation for Ukrainian attacks on Russian civilian infrastructure and the bombing of the Crimean bridge on October 8. Authorities in Kiev have urged people to reduce their use of electricity and resorted to rolling blackouts.

Zelenskyy said that at least 30% of Ukrainian energy facilities had been destroyed, forcing Kiev to halt energy supplies to Europe and, instead, to consider importing energy from the EU to survive the 2022-2023 winter season.

Related Topics

Electricity Ukraine Russia Europe Chernihiv Rivne Cherkasy Kirovohrad Poltava Sumy Kharkiv Kiev October From Million

Recent Stories

Protesters Interrupt Blinken Event in Canada With ..

Protesters Interrupt Blinken Event in Canada With Anti-War Slogans on Ukraine

2 hours ago
 What will Elon Musk's Twitter look like?

What will Elon Musk's Twitter look like?

2 hours ago
 Russian Embassy Sends Note to Swiss Ministry Over ..

Russian Embassy Sends Note to Swiss Ministry Over Orthodox Church Incident

3 hours ago
 Qatar summons German ambassador over minister's Wo ..

Qatar summons German ambassador over minister's World Cup comments

3 hours ago
 Efforts afoot to approve national sports' policy: ..

Efforts afoot to approve national sports' policy: Ehsan ur Rehman Mazari

3 hours ago
 Intruder attacks husband of top US Democrat with h ..

Intruder attacks husband of top US Democrat with hammer

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.