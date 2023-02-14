UrduPoint.com

Power Supply To Turkish Earthquake-Affected Regions Almost Restored - Energy Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2023 | 07:30 PM

Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said Tuesday that the work to restore electricity and natural gas supply to Turkey's earthquake-hit provinces was "mostly complete," with 10,000 energy specialists participating in rescue operations nonstop

The minister noted that the biggest damage was recorded in the Turkish provinces of Hatay, Kahramanmaras and Adiyaman.

"The restoration work will be completed as soon as possible. But this requires an assessment of the damage. Particularly in the case of the natural gas supply. We cannot restore gas until we have done a proper inspection of the building and the network. Our employees are working day and night in the disaster area," Donmez added.

On February 6, parts of Turkey and Syria were hit by a series of powerful earthquakes and aftershocks. The death toll from the devastating earthquakes in Turkey exceeded 31,900. In Syria, the World Health Organization has estimated the number of casualties at 8,500, while the Syrian Health Ministry said the death toll in the government-controlled areas topped 1,410 people.

