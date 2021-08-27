Power Unit 2 of Czech Temelin NPP Back Online After Fuel Replacement

(@FahadShabbir)

Unit 2 of the Temelin nuclear power plant (NPP) in southwest Czech Republic resumed operations on Friday after a two-month suspension necessitated by fuel replacement, spokeswoman Jana Gribbinova told Sputnik

"On Friday afternoon, Unit 2 of the Temelin NPP resumed the production of electricity.

During the two-month suspension, a quarter of fuel has been replaced, while the reactor and security systems have been inspected," Gribbinova said.

The spokeswoman specified that all six power units of both Czech NPPs are currently operating.

The Temelin NPP was launched in 2002 and has two power units with Russian-made VVER-1000 reactors, having a total capacity of 2,160MW. In addition, the Czech Republic has another plant called Dukovany with four power units at its disposal. Both stations receive fuel from the Russian state nuclear corporation, Rosatom.