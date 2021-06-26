KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2021) One of the four power units of the Rivne Nuclear Power Plant in western Ukraine experienced a blackout due to thunderstorm overnight Saturday, the national company in charge of nuclear energy, Energoatom, said.

"Due to the sharp deterioration of weather conditions on June 25, 2021, at 7:39 p.m.

local time [16:39 GMT] the reserve differential protection of the Rivne NPP's fourth unit went off, which caused its cut from the grid," the statement read.

The company does not expect the recovery works to take long.

The incident did not cause any abnormal jumps of radiation or environmental and fire safety hazards, according to the statement.