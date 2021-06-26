UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Power Unit At Ukraine's Rivne NPP Loses Electricity Due To Bad Weather - Operator

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 06:40 PM

Power Unit at Ukraine's Rivne NPP Loses Electricity Due to Bad Weather - Operator

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2021) One of the four power units of the Rivne Nuclear Power Plant in western Ukraine experienced a blackout due to thunderstorm overnight Saturday, the national company in charge of nuclear energy, Energoatom, said.

"Due to the sharp deterioration of weather conditions on June 25, 2021, at 7:39 p.m.

local time [16:39 GMT] the reserve differential protection of the Rivne NPP's fourth unit went off, which caused its cut from the grid," the statement read.

The company does not expect the recovery works to take long.

The incident did not cause any abnormal jumps of radiation or environmental and fire safety hazards, according to the statement.

Related Topics

Weather Fire Ukraine Nuclear Company Rivne June From P

Recent Stories

UAE President’s Cup World Series for Purebred Ar ..

12 minutes ago

FTA urges registrants to take advantage of penalty ..

27 minutes ago

Leading Belgian-Lebanese manufacturer to double pr ..

41 minutes ago

Germany's Mueller declares himself fit for England ..

49 minutes ago

Partly cloudy weather with chances of rain

51 minutes ago

Ehsaas Survey 95% complete nationwide, registratio ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.