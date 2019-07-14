UrduPoint.com
Powerful 6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Off Australia's Western Coast - USGS

Umer Jamshaid 30 seconds ago Sun 14th July 2019 | 11:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2019) A powerful 6.6 magnitude earthquake was registered off Australia's western coast on Sunday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

According to the center, the quake was recorded at 05:39 UTC near the coast of the Western Australia state at the depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles).

The epicenter was located some 200 kilometers to the west of the northwestern Australian resort town of Broome, the center said.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, in turn, said that the earthquake was a little less powerful, with its magnitude standing at 6.4.

There have no reports about potential casualties or damage caused by the earthquake.

