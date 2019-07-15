Powerful 7.3 Magnitude Quake Kills 2 in Indonesia - Disaster Mitigation Office

A 7.3 magnitude earthquake, registered on Sunday in Indonesia's northern Maluku Utara region, has killed at least two people, Ali Yau, the secretary of the North Maluku Disaster Mitigation Office, said Monday

"The two fatalities are respectively, Aisyah, 51, from Gane Luar, and Halimah from Papaceda Village, Gane Barat Sub-district," the secretary said, as quoted by the Antara news agency.

According to the media outlet, a total of 1,104 people have been displaced following the tremor. They are being accommodated at nine locations in Gane Barat, Gane Timur, and Bacan Timur districts.