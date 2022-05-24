UrduPoint.com

Powerful Abroad, Punished At Home: Biden Gets Presidential Whiplash

Umer Jamshaid Published May 24, 2022 | 02:34 PM

Powerful abroad, punished at home: Biden gets presidential whiplash

Most people would send an email. But Joe Biden had a document flown to him on one continent from a second, so he could order $40 billion to support an ally's war on a third

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :Most people would send an email. But Joe Biden had a document flown to him on one continent from a second, so he could order $40 billion to support an ally's war on a third.

The latest giant US aid package for Ukraine was delivered from Washington to a Seoul hotel last week, allowing Biden to affix his signature while on his first trip to Asia since taking office.

It's in moments like this one that US presidents abroad experience near superhero strength. Racking up miles on Air Force One, Biden may even be forgiven for feeling he can change the world.

Which is why returning to Washington, as Biden does Tuesday, can be a nasty shock.

Globetrotting is one thing.

Pour more money and weaponry than any other country into Ukraine's fight against Russia? Biden did that at the stroke of a pen while in South Korea on Saturday.

Poke China with a vow to defend Taiwan against invasion, even if that's not exactly US policy? A simple "yes" to a reporter's question Monday about whether this could happen set the diplomatic world abuzz.

How about bringing 13 countries -- accounting for 40 percent of global GDP -- into a new trade framework that only hours earlier skeptics said would struggle to attract applicants? He did that in Tokyo on Monday too.

But back in the White House, Biden will come back to earth.

Air Force One will touch down at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington and, as if by magic, Biden the globe-striding giant will shrink into Biden, the deeply unpopular leader, blamed for everything and whose Democratic party looks likely to lose power in a few months.

It's whiplash that many US presidents have suffered -- and especially acute for Biden.

Related Topics

World Ukraine China Washington White House Hotel Tokyo Seoul South Korea Peruvian Nuevo Sol Money May From Asia Billion

Recent Stories

Amendment in laws possible through parliament: Tar ..

Amendment in laws possible through parliament: Tarar

4 minutes ago
 Eight-member motorcycle lifter gang arrested

Eight-member motorcycle lifter gang arrested

4 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka Hikes Fuel Prices to All-Time High Under ..

Sri Lanka Hikes Fuel Prices to All-Time High Under New Pricing Formula

4 minutes ago
 ICT administration to ensure capital's citizens sa ..

ICT administration to ensure capital's citizens safety; Senate told

5 minutes ago
 Sana accuses Imran Khan of constable's death in La ..

Sana accuses Imran Khan of constable's death in Lahore

37 minutes ago
 Iranian fire fighter plane initiates operation in ..

Iranian fire fighter plane initiates operation in Sherani forest

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.