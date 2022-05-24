Powerful abroad, punished at home: Biden gets presidential whiplash

Most people would send an email. But Joe Biden had a document flown to him on one continent from a second, so he could order $40 billion to support an ally's war on a third

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :Most people would send an email. But Joe Biden had a document flown to him on one continent from a second, so he could order $40 billion to support an ally's war on a third.

The latest giant US aid package for Ukraine was delivered from Washington to a Seoul hotel last week, allowing Biden to affix his signature while on his first trip to Asia since taking office.

It's in moments like this one that US presidents abroad experience near superhero strength. Racking up miles on Air Force One, Biden may even be forgiven for feeling he can change the world.

Which is why returning to Washington, as Biden does Tuesday, can be a nasty shock.

Globetrotting is one thing.

Pour more money and weaponry than any other country into Ukraine's fight against Russia? Biden did that at the stroke of a pen while in South Korea on Saturday.

Poke China with a vow to defend Taiwan against invasion, even if that's not exactly US policy? A simple "yes" to a reporter's question Monday about whether this could happen set the diplomatic world abuzz.

How about bringing 13 countries -- accounting for 40 percent of global GDP -- into a new trade framework that only hours earlier skeptics said would struggle to attract applicants? He did that in Tokyo on Monday too.

But back in the White House, Biden will come back to earth.

Air Force One will touch down at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington and, as if by magic, Biden the globe-striding giant will shrink into Biden, the deeply unpopular leader, blamed for everything and whose Democratic party looks likely to lose power in a few months.

It's whiplash that many US presidents have suffered -- and especially acute for Biden.