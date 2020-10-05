UrduPoint.com
Powerful Blast Rocks Suspected Ammunition Depot In Libya's Tripoli - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 03:40 PM

Powerful Blast Rocks Suspected Ammunition Depot in Libya's Tripoli - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) A powerful explosion on Monday hit a facility that may be an ammunition depot in the Libyan capital of Tripoli, media reported.

The Sky news Arabia broadcaster reported, citing Libyan sources, that the incident took place at a facility in the Janzur region west of Tripoli.

It added that the facility may by a warehouse used by one of the armed groups operating in the area.

Libya has been in a state of a political crisis since the overthrow of long-standing leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. A number of militia groups are involved in a power struggle in North African the country, which is exposed to frequent militant attacks.

