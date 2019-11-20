Powerful Blasts Heard in Damascus, Syrian Air Defense Downs Several Missiles

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) Powerful explosions occurred in Syria's capital, Damascus, in the early hours of Wednesday, a Sputnik correspondent reports.

The first explosions were heard around 01:30 local time on Wednesday (23:30 GMT on Tuesday). They occurred in five-second intervals.

A total of at least 20 blasts occurred, according to the Sputnik correspondent, their frequency increased as time passed.

Syria's state-run Al-Ikhbariya tv (Syrian news Channel) reported that the country's air defense systems were countering an attack on Damascus and the surrounding area in the early hours of Wednesday. Several missiles were shot down south of Damascus, the TV channel said.