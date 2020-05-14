Powerful Car Bomb Blast Hits Capital of Afghan Province of Paktia, Leaves Casualties

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) A car bomb exploded at a square in the city of Gardez, the capital of the eastern Afghan province of Paktia, on Thursday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

A shop owner in Gardez told Sputnik that the blast was powerful and caused casualties.

According to the spokesman for the Paktia provincial governor, Abdullah Hasrat, the explosion took place near the Afghan National Army (ANA) office at around 8.20 a.m. (03:50 GMT). He added that there were no details on the number of casualties yet.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the 203rd 'Tandar' (Thunder) Corps, Aimal Momand, said the car bomb exploded before reaching the ANA office.