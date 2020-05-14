UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Powerful Car Bomb Blast Hits Capital Of Afghan Province Of Paktia, Leaves Casualties

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 10:30 AM

Powerful Car Bomb Blast Hits Capital of Afghan Province of Paktia, Leaves Casualties

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) A car bomb exploded at a square in the city of Gardez, the capital of the eastern Afghan province of Paktia, on Thursday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

A shop owner in Gardez told Sputnik that the blast was powerful and caused casualties.

According to the spokesman for the Paktia provincial governor, Abdullah Hasrat, the explosion took place near the Afghan National Army (ANA) office at around 8.20 a.m. (03:50 GMT). He added that there were no details on the number of casualties yet.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the 203rd 'Tandar' (Thunder) Corps, Aimal Momand, said the car bomb exploded before reaching the ANA office.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Army Governor Car

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 14 May 2020

18 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Sheikha Fatima orders distribution of Iftar meals ..

9 hours ago

Masks made by inmates distributed to workers, heal ..

9 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid grants Golden Visa to 212 DHA ..

9 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Emergency and Crisis Committee inaugurat ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.