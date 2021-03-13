Powerful Car Bomb Blast in Western Afghanistan Injures 5 - Health Department

An explosive-laden vehicle exploded on Friday in Afghanistan's western city of Herat leaving five people wounded, two of whom were civilians, the provincial public health department said

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) An explosive-laden vehicle exploded on Friday in Afghanistan's western city of Herat leaving five people wounded, two of whom were civilians, the provincial public health department said.

Three of those injured are said to be military personnel. They have all been taken to a hospital.

Herat Governor Sayed Wahid Qatali told reporters that the incident took place in the 14th District of the city.