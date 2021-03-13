Powerful Car Bomb Blast in Western Afghanistan Injures 25 - Health Department

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) An explosive-laden vehicle exploded on Friday in Afghanistan's western city of Herat leaving 25 people wounded and nearby houses severely damaged, the provincial public health department said.

Shortly after the explosion, authorities said that the three of those injured were military personnel.

They were taken to a hospital.

Herat Governor Sayed Wahid Qatali told reporters that the incident took place in the 14th District of the city.

According to Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian, security forces have arrived at the scene.