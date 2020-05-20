UrduPoint.com
Powerful Cyclone Amphan Makes Landfall In India

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 06:46 PM

Cyclone Amphan, one of the most powerful in decades, made landfall in eastern India on Wednesday packing winds of up to 190 kilometres (120 miles) per hour, an official said

Kolkata, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Cyclone Amphan, one of the most powerful in decades, made landfall in eastern India on Wednesday packing winds of up to 190 kilometres (120 miles) per hour, an official said.

"The cyclone has made landfall.

The eye is over Sagar Island" on the coast, Sanjib Banerjee, director of the regional meteorological office in Kolkata, told AFP.

Weather officials say the cyclone could wreak havoc in India and Bangladesh, and millions of coastal residents have evacuated or battened down ahead of the storm's approach.

