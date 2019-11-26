Powerful Earthquake in Albania Leaves Hundreds of People Injured - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) Hundreds of people have been injured and several residential buildings have collapsed as a result of the powerful earthquake that has hit Albania, local news portal Exit reported on Tuesday.

The United States Geological Survey said earlier in the day that a 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck near the Albanian capital of Tirana.

According to Exit, the residents of Tirana and the city of Durres felt the stronger tremors. Hundreds of injured people addressed local medical centers for help. The exact number of those injured has not been revealed yet.

Apart from that, two residential buildings collapsed at a distance of 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) from Tirana, while two more buildings collapsed in the city of Kavaje, located not far from Durres.

No fatalities have been reported.