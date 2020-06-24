Powerful earthquake strikes southern Mexico

A powerful earthquake struck southern Mexico Tuesday with the US Geological Survey reporting a magnitude of 7.4

Mexico City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :A powerful earthquake struck southern Mexico Tuesday with the US Geological Survey reporting a magnitude of 7.4.

The epicenter was in Crucecita, in the southeastern state of Oaxaca, Mexican authorities said, but the shock wave was felt as far away as Mexico City, some 700 kilometers distant.