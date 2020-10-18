UrduPoint.com
Powerful Explosion Heard In Nagorno-Karabakh's Capital Amid Ceasefire In Region

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 18th October 2020 | 09:30 PM

Powerful Explosion Heard in Nagorno-Karabakh's Capital Amid Ceasefire in Region

STEPANAKERT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2020) A powerful explosion was heard on Sunday in Stepanakert, the capital of the self-proclaimed Republic of Artsakh (or Nagorno-Karabakh Republic), despite a ceasefire that was recently agreed by the conflicting sides, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

According to the correspondent, a flashlight and then smoke was seen at the site of the explosion.

It is still unknown whether any buildings have been hit.

At the same time, a flying drone was heard in the skies over Stepanakert. It was hit by air defense systems.

