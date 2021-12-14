Powerful Explosion Hits Airport in Colombia, Several Buildings Damaged - Reports

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) An explosion has hit Camilo Daza Airport in the city of Cucuta in northeaster Colombia near the border with Venezuela, the Caracol broadcaster reported on Tuesday.

The blast prompted the suspension of flights at Camilo Daza Airport and caused damage to several buildings, the broadcaster added.

A person with explosives was reportedly seen near the runway.