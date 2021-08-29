Powerful Explosion Hits Kabul - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2021) The Afghan capital was rocked by a powerful blast on Sunday, Agence France-Presse reported.

The news agency did not provide any further details.

In the meantime, a security source at the Kabul police told Sputnik that a rocket hit the capital's 15th district. The source did not comment on casualties.

According to a Sputnik correspondent on the ground, the blast occurred near the Kabul airport.