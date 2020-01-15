UrduPoint.com
Powerful Explosion Hits Petrochemical Plant In Spain's Tarragona Province

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 12:00 AM

Powerful Explosion Hits Petrochemical Plant in Spain's Tarragona Province

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) A powerful explosion occurred on Tuesday at a petrochemical factory in Spain's province of Tarragona, no casualties have been reported so far, Catalonia's civil defense agency said.

"It is unknown at this point if there are any injuries," the agency said in its Twitter blog.

The agency advised residents of areas close to the factory to shut doors and windows and shelter inside their homes.

