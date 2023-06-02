UrduPoint.com

Powerful Explosion In Spain's Badajoz Kills One, Injures At Least 16 People - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published June 02, 2023 | 03:30 AM

Powerful Explosion in Spain's Badajoz Kills One, Injures at Least 16 People - Reports

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2023) A powerful explosion in a residential building in the Spanish city of Badajoz killed one person and injured at least 16 more, media reported Thursday.

The facade of the apartment building was completely destroyed, and a fire broke out immediately after the explosion, the ABC Espana newspaper reported.

The Spanish police and firefighters managed to enter the building, where they found a man's body in the bathroom, who was believed to be a building resident, the report said.

Eyewitnesses told the newspaper that a gas leak was a possible cause of the incident, adding that they called a fire department because they suspected a gas leak. The explosion occurred the moment a fire brigade arrived, the newspaper reported.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Man Badajoz Gas Media

Recent Stories

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends wedding of Cr ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends wedding of Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdulla ..

2 hours ago
 7% boost in industrial licence renewals in 2022: S ..

7% boost in industrial licence renewals in 2022: Sharjah FDI Office

3 hours ago
 UAE supplements its growing cancer care capabiliti ..

UAE supplements its growing cancer care capabilities with a revolutionary medica ..

4 hours ago
 Doctors, para medical staff observe OPD token stri ..

Doctors, para medical staff observe OPD token strike for health risk allowance

4 hours ago
 Three of gang involved in looting salesmen arreste ..

Three of gang involved in looting salesmen arrested

4 hours ago
 Germany's Altmaier wins French Open epic as Andree ..

Germany's Altmaier wins French Open epic as Andreeva strikes blow for teens

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.