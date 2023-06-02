Powerful Explosion In Spain's Badajoz Kills One, Injures At Least 16 People - Reports
Faizan Hashmi Published June 02, 2023 | 03:30 AM
MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2023) A powerful explosion in a residential building in the Spanish city of Badajoz killed one person and injured at least 16 more, media reported Thursday.
The facade of the apartment building was completely destroyed, and a fire broke out immediately after the explosion, the ABC Espana newspaper reported.
The Spanish police and firefighters managed to enter the building, where they found a man's body in the bathroom, who was believed to be a building resident, the report said.
Eyewitnesses told the newspaper that a gas leak was a possible cause of the incident, adding that they called a fire department because they suspected a gas leak. The explosion occurred the moment a fire brigade arrived, the newspaper reported.