MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) A massive explosion took place on Tuesday at a chemical plant in the city of Zhuhai in China's southern Guangdong province, local media reported.

The Guangdong Radio and Television, a local broadcasting company, posted on its verified Weibo account a video showing a huge fire and black smoke rising from the plant.

The China Central Television (CCTV) also reported the explosion at the Zhuhai plant, citing videos posted by local residents on social media. According to the CCTV, the fire was still not put out by 3 p.m. local time (07:00 GMT).