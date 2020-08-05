Powerful Explosion Occurs Near Port of Beirut - Sputnik Correspondent

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) A powerful explosion occurred in the area of the port of Beirut, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

The explosion was preceded by a small pop, five minutes later black and white smoke appeared. After a powerful explosion occurred, a column of red smoke rose into the sky.

In the surrounding houses, as well as in houses several kilometers from the epicenter, window glasses were knocked out.