Powerful Explosion Occurs Near Port Of Beirut - Sputnik Correspondent

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 03:46 PM

Powerful Explosion Occurs Near Port of Beirut - Sputnik Correspondent

A powerful explosion occurred in the area of the port of Beirut, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) A powerful explosion occurred in the area of the port of Beirut, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

The explosion was preceded by a small pop, five minutes later black and white smoke appeared. After a powerful explosion occurred, a column of red smoke rose into the sky.

In the surrounding houses, as well as in houses several kilometers from the epicenter, window glasses were knocked out.

More Stories From World

