Powerful Explosion Rocks Downtown Melitopol - Local Official

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2022) A powerful explosion occurred in the center of the Ukrainian city of Melitopol in Russia-controlled Zaporizhzhia region on Monday morning, Vladimir Rogov, a member of council of the region's military-civilian administration, said.

"Today at around 7.40 a.m. (04:40 GMT) a powerful explosion was heard in the center of the city. The residents of Bohdan Khmelnytsky, Sergei Kirov and Petro Doroshenko streets had windows and walls in their houses shaking. The center of the city was filled with clouds of black smoke," Rogov said on Telegram.

Rogov called the explosion a "terrorist attack," putting the blame for it on a Ukrainian sabotage group masterminded by the authorities in Kiev.

According to preliminary information, three people were injured as a result of the explosion, with two of them in need of hospitalization, a source in the city administration told Sputnik.

A Sputnik correspondent said that Victory Square, where the Melitopol city administration is located, is now cordoned off and the security of the buildings of local authorities has also been strengthened.

Law enforcement officials on the scene say preliminary findings suggest that the source of the explosion was a car parked in the center of the city.