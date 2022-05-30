UrduPoint.com

Powerful Explosion Rocks Downtown Melitopol - Local Official

Sumaira FH Published May 30, 2022 | 12:23 PM

Powerful Explosion Rocks Downtown Melitopol - Local Official

A powerful explosion occurred in the center of the Ukrainian city of Melitopol in Russia-controlled Zaporizhzhia region on Monday morning, Vladimir Rogov, a member of council of the region's military-civilian administration, said

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2022) A powerful explosion occurred in the center of the Ukrainian city of Melitopol in Russia-controlled Zaporizhzhia region on Monday morning, Vladimir Rogov, a member of council of the region's military-civilian administration, said.

"Today at around 7.40 a.m. (04:40 GMT) a powerful explosion was heard in the center of the city. The residents of Bohdan Khmelnytsky, Sergei Kirov and Petro Doroshenko streets had windows and walls in their houses shaking. The center of the city was filled with clouds of black smoke," Rogov said on Telegram.

Rogov called the explosion a "terrorist attack," putting the blame for it on a Ukrainian sabotage group masterminded by the authorities in Kiev.

According to preliminary information, three people were injured as a result of the explosion, with two of them in need of hospitalization, a source in the city administration told Sputnik.

A Sputnik correspondent said that Victory Square, where the Melitopol city administration is located, is now cordoned off and the security of the buildings of local authorities has also been strengthened.

Law enforcement officials on the scene say preliminary findings suggest that the source of the explosion was a car parked in the center of the city.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Terrorist Car Kirov Vladimir Putin Melitopol Kiev

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organize the book ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organize the book launch of Faiz Ahmed Faiz's d ..

16 minutes ago
 Talat Sohail welcome to the government by reductio ..

Talat Sohail welcome to the government by reduction of Rs 389/= in price of 50 k ..

19 minutes ago
 Overseas Pakistani cricketers shine in European Cr ..

Overseas Pakistani cricketers shine in European Cricket Series

24 minutes ago
 President administers oath to Senator Shahadat Awa ..

President administers oath to Senator Shahadat Awan as State Minister

10 minutes ago
 Neither Zardari and Imran denied audio-leak: Sindh ..

Neither Zardari and Imran denied audio-leak: Sindh CM

28 minutes ago
 Latest vivo X80 Scores the Highest Marks by Pakist ..

Latest vivo X80 Scores the Highest Marks by Pakistan's Top Technology KOLs

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.