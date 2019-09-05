WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) President Donald Trump's efforts to negotiate a withdrawal deal with the Taliban will be opposed by powerful forces in both countries, former US Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs Chas Freeman told Sputnik.

Under an agreement reached with the Taliban in talks in Doha over the weekend, the United States would reportedly withdraw nearly 5,000 troops from five bases in Afghanistan within five months, leaving around 8,000 regular troops in the country.

"At this point, Mr. Trump is looking for the positive legacy he current lacks on several fronts. This is one of them. He would like to claim success in extricating us from Afghanistan. But this is not a done deal and it will be opposed by powerful forces here as well as in Afghanistan," Freeman, former US Ambassador to Saudi Arabia and past president of the middle East Policy Council said.

The United States, Freeman warned, will not win at the negotiating table the political stability in Afghanistan that US forces have been unable to achieve on the battlefield.

According to a report by the New York Times, some White House advisers have proposed secretly expanding the CIA presence in Afghanistan if US regular troops are withdrawn.

Chas Freeman is a lifetime director of the Atlantic Council and served as US Deputy Chief of Mission and Charge d'affaires at the US embassies in Beijing and Bangkok. Freeman also held several senior level positions at the Department of Defense.