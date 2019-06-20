UrduPoint.com
Powerful Foreign DDoS Attack Hits Putin Q&A Session Call Center, Already Repelled

Thu 20th June 2019

A call center of Russian President Vladimir Putin's live Q&A session has been subjected to a powerful DDoS attack from abroad, but has already been successfully repelled, an anchor of the session said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) A call center of Russian President Vladimir Putin's live Q&A session has been subjected to a powerful DDoS attack from abroad, but has already been successfully repelled, an anchor of the session said.

"Our call center has just been subjected to a massive DDoS attack from abroad. Those glitches with phone calls seemingly were connected with just that.

But we have managed to repel it. The functioning of the app has been restored," the anchor said, reporting from one of call centers.

She added that the number of registered questions had already surpassed 2 million.

Sputnik and RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan, meanwhile, wrote on Telegram channel that the DDoS attack that hit the app "originated from Ukraine." She added that "everything had already been fixed."

