'Powerful' Iran 'falsely' Accused Of Everything: Guards

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 06:14 PM

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2019 ) :Iran's Revolutionary Guards' commander said Thursday the country is "so powerful" that it is "falsely" accused of being behind any regional incident, days after attacks on Saudi oil installations, Fars news agency reported.

All paths are closed to Iran's enemies seeking to infiltrate the country, said Guards' commander Major General Hossein Salami, adding the country's border guards are vigilant.

"We've gone beyond such concerns, and the enemy knows it too.

Today we are so powerful that they are forced to falsely accuse us to be behind any incident," Fars quoted Salami as saying.

Huthi rebels have claimed responsibility for Saturday's strikes.

The attacks on Saudi energy giant Aramco's Abqaiq processing plant and Khurais oil field halved the kingdom's oil output.

Salami's remarks were part of a speech made to villagers at North Khorasan province, detailing the Guards' outreach programs for the poor.

