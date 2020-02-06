Powerful Magnitude 5.6 Earthquake Hits Tokyo - Seismologists

A strong magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck Tokyo and the nearby prefectures located to the northeast of the Japanese capital late on Thursday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) A strong magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck Tokyo and the nearby prefectures located to the northeast of the Japanese capital late on Thursday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The focus of the earthquake was located at a depth of 25 miles near the coast of the Ibaraki prefecture.

There have been no immediate reports regarding damage or casualties, and no tsunami warning has been issued.

The tremors made furniture in buildings in Tokyo shake.