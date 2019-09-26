Powerful Magnitude 6.5 Earthquake Rattles Eastern Indonesia - US Geological Survey

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) A large 6.5 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Indonesia's eastern Seram Island, the US Geological Survey reported.

According to the seismologists, the quake was detected eight kilometers (4.

9 miles) to the south southeast of the settlement of Kairatu, located in the south of the island, at 23:46 GMT on Wednesday.

The earthquake was registered at a depth of 29.9 kilometers.

There have been no immediate reports about casualties or damage caused by the quake.