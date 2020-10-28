Powerful Storm Molave Hits Central Vietnam, Left 26 Fishermen Missing at Sea - Reports

UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 01:22 PM

Storm Molave, considered to be the most powerful storm to hit Vietnam over the past 20 years, has made landfall in the country's central provinces of Quang Nam and Quang Ngai, the VnExpress online newspaper reported on Wednesday, adding that 26 fishermen went missing

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) Storm Molave, considered to be the most powerful storm to hit Vietnam over the past 20 years, has made landfall in the country's central provinces of Quang Nam and Quang Ngai, the VnExpress online newspaper reported on Wednesday, adding that 26 fishermen went missing.

According to the newspaper, the fishermen went missing after two fishing boats sank near the Binh Dinh province on Tuesday night while trying to seek shelter in bad weather conditions.

The newspaper added that there had been no other reports of human casualties so far.

As a result of the storm, the area between Thua Thien-Hue and Phu Yen provinces was hit by winds of up to 135 kilometers per hour (84 miles per hour) and heavy rains. In addition, hundreds of roofs have been blown away in Quang Ngai and Quang Nam, while some public works have been badly damaged.

