Powerful Tornado In Texas Kills At Least 3 People, Injures Up To 100 - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published June 16, 2023 | 10:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) A powerful tornado that hit the city of Perryton in the US state of Texas has killed at least three people and injured up to 100 people, the MyHighPlains local broadcaster reported on Thursday, citing authorities.

Three people have been confirmed dead, 56 have been injured and two were missing after the tornado hit the city, the media reported, citing Perryton Fire Chief Paul Dutcher and Ochiltree County Sheriff Terry Bouchard.

Dutcher also said that between 25 and 30 mobile homes in the city have been destroyed after the tornado directly hit the northern part of Perryton, adding that two blocks of businesses have been destroyed in downtown Perryton.

Officials with the Ochiltree General Hospital told the broadcaster that at least 75 people have come through the hospital with various injuries.

The broadcaster cited officials with US energy company Xcel Energy as saying that the power in the city was shut down for safety purposes. The city hospital, where the victims have been taken, was running on backup generators.

