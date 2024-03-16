Powerful Tornadoes Roar Through US Midwest, Killing 3
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 16, 2024 | 12:50 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) Devastating storms pounded three central US states Thursday night, spawning massive tornadoes and claiming at least three lives, officials said Friday.
The powerful storms raked through the adjoining states of Kentucky, Indiana and Ohio.
"We have three known fatalities," Sheriff Randall Dodds, of Logan County in west-central Ohio, told a CBS affiliate.
"The devastation was such that we have to get heavy equipment into these areas to be able to move this material where homes have collapsed, to see if there's anybody injured," he said, adding, "it's going to take a long time."
In all, more than 13 million people in the central United States were placed under tornado watches Thursday as the storms approached, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.
Storms hopscotched across the Ohio Valley, spawning apparent tornadoes in a number of areas, including a "very dangerous half-mile-wide tornado" in Ohio, NWS said.
One tornado struck the rural town of Indian Lake in the western part of the state.
"It's pure devastation. I have never seen anything like this in my entire life," Amber Fagan, president of the Indian Lake Chamber of Commerce, told a Columbus ABC television station.
"Downtown, it's bad. It's very bad."
Downed trees, shattered glass and fallen power lines littered roads.
Further east, close to 5,000 homes were without power in Ohio's Delaware County.
"Someone else's roof is in my kitchen," Katie Sprinkle told the Columbus Dispatch newspaper. She said her children wore bike helmets during the storm and her husband had them shelter under an overturned canoe.
"Pray loud, Mom," her nine-year-old daughter urged her.
Indiana State Police initially told US media that three people died in a mobile home park in Winchester, Indiana, when a suspected tornado struck.
But at a press conference overnight they said they were "not aware" of any fatalities.
Authorities said Friday, however, that at least 38 people had suffered injuries in Indiana's Randolph and Delaware counties, including "three that are possibly critical." They said at least 22 buildings were believed to be destroyed.
In Kentucky, Governor Andy Beshear said on social media that a tornado moved through the cities of Gallatin and Trimble in his state but left no fatalities.
Tornadoes, weather phenomena that are as impressive as they are difficult to predict, are relatively common in the United States, especially in the central and southern parts of the country.
Tornado outbreaks are not uncommon in March, but their peak generally arrives in April or May.
Recent Stories
Civil, Military leadership vow to work together for Pakistan
Govt keeps petrol price steady, raises diesel by Rs1.77 per Litre
No IAEA official visiting Pakistan: Foreign Office
Transfer, posting of several SSPs of Sindh ordered
Wild poliovirus case reported from Chaman
Released Senegal opponent makes first public appearance in months
'Everything is already decided': No suspense as vote begins in Russia
Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar briefed on issue of PIA flights to Europe
Holders Man City to face Real Madrid in Champions League quarters
Pakistan committed to combat Islamophobia: Minister for Foreign Affairs Ishaq Da ..
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif calls for united front against Islamophobia
Nissanka ton helps Sri Lanka level Bangladesh series
More Stories From World
-
US judge rules top prosecutor can stay in Trump Georgia election case7 minutes ago
-
As a tense Haiti awaits new leadership, fresh violence erupts16 minutes ago
-
EU chief outlines more concessions for bloc's farmers17 minutes ago
-
European champions Italy call up three newcomers for US friendlies57 minutes ago
-
Wall Street stocks slide as rate cut hopes diminish1 hour ago
-
Released Senegal opponent makes first public appearance in months1 hour ago
-
'Everything is already decided': No suspense as vote begins in Russia2 hours ago
-
Dutch pick France's Naval Group for submarines deal2 hours ago
-
'Difficult' Friday prayers at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque2 hours ago
-
Putin vows revenge for Ukrainian attacks as Russians vote2 hours ago
-
Scholz, Macron and Tusk affirm unity on Ukraine2 hours ago
-
Sonko and Diomaye: Senegal's anti-establishment figureheads3 hours ago