Powerful Typhoon Muifa Heading Toward Taiwan, Japan's Okinawa - Meteorological Agency

Muhammad Irfan Published September 10, 2022 | 08:00 AM

Powerful Typhoon Muifa Heading Toward Taiwan, Japan's Okinawa - Meteorological Agency

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2022) Tropical storm Muifa is moving toward Taiwan and the Japanese prefecture of Okinawa, Japan's Meteorological Agency warned on Saturday.

The typhoon will approach Taiwan and Okinawa in the middle of next week, according to the agency.

The agency said that the typhoon has a central atmospheric pressure of 970 hectopascals (0.96 atm), with maximum winds of about 35 meters per second (78.

3 miles per hour) and gusts of up to 50 meters per second.

The agency warned on Thursday that the typhoon could reach the southern prefecture of Okinawa this weekend, bringing heavy rains and storm winds.

The name Muifa has been used for typhoons forming in the western Pacific Ocean. In 2011, typhoon Muifa approached a number of countries in the Pacific, including Japan, South Korea, China, and the Philippines, and killed at least 20 people, causing damage worth some $480 million.

