Powerful Typhoon Shanshan Slams Into Southern Japan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 29, 2024 | 08:20 AM
Fukuoka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Typhoon Shanshan slammed into Japan on Thursday, injuring dozens as howling winds smashed windows and blew tiles off houses while torrential rains sparked floods and landslide warnings.
Japan's most powerful typhoon this year, packing gusts up to 252 kilometres (157 miles) per hour, made landfall on the main southern island of Kyushu, home to 12.5 million people, around 8:00 am (2300 GMT Wednesday).
Ahead of the arrival, authorities issued their highest alert level in places, advising hundreds of thousands of people to evacuate and warning of "life-threatening" flooding, landslides and storm surges.
The coastal city of Miyazaki has so far recorded 26 injuries -- including some from a tornado -- with 124 incidents of damage to buildings, a disaster official told AFP.
Most of the injuries were caused by strong winds smashing windows, with none life-threatening. Broadcaster NHK reported that nine people were hurt in nearby Kagoshima.
Unverified social media footage showed a small river in the city of Beppu turned into a raging torrent of dark water and a fallen tree hanging precipitously above a rainswept road near Oita.
Student Aoi Nishimoto, 18, said he had called his family in Miyazaki.
"Our home is fine, but there was a tornado in Miyazaki and power went out in some places. It's worrying," he told AFP in Kyushu's main city Fukuoka.
"This year, I am away from my parents' home for the first time. So it's a bit scary being all alone," student Rio Ohtsuru, 19, told AFP.
"Maybe I will look for a flashlight in case of a power outage," she said.
Kyushu's utility operator said that 254,610 houses were already without power elsewhere on the island.
The system was moving slowly, which often means more rain, with the weather office forecasting it to gradually rumble towards Japan's main island Honshu and the cities of Osaka and Nagoya, although this could change.
The Japan Meteorological Office warned that "the risk of a disaster due to heavy rain can rapidly escalate in western Japan as Friday approaches."
