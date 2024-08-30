Powerful Typhoon Shanshan Slams Japan, Multiple Deaths Reported
Oita, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) One of Japan's strongest typhoons in decades dumped torrential rain across southern regions on Thursday, leaving at least five people dead and injuring dozens, local media reported, as authorities warned millions to seek higher ground due to possible flooding and landslides.
Typhoon Shanshan packed gusts of up to 252 kilometres (157 miles) per hour as it smashed into Japan's main southern island of Kyushu early Thursday, making it the most powerful storm this year and one of the strongest at landfall since 1960.
The storm then weakened, with maximum gusts of 162 kph at 5:00 pm (0800 GMT), the weather office said, but it was still dumping heavy rain across Kyushu and beyond as it moved slowly towards the main island of Honshu.
Five people have been found dead in the storm, Jiji Press reported, including a man whose two-story home collapsed in Tokushima Prefecture.
The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) warned that "the risk of a disaster due to heavy rain can rapidly escalate in western Japan as Friday approaches".
Even before Shanshan hit, heavy precipitation led to three members of the same family being killed in a landslide late Tuesday in Aichi prefecture around 1,000 kilometres (600 miles) from Kyushu.
Authorities issued their highest alert in several areas of the country, with more than five million people advised to evacuate, although it was unclear how many did.
Kunisaki city in the Oita region of Kyushu warned inhabitants to "evacuate to a safe place or higher place such as the second floor of your house" because of the risk of flooding.
At least 80 people were injured across Kyushu, the JMA said.
Rains turned rivers into raging torrents while winds smashed windows and blew tiles off roofs. tv images showed flooded roads and power lines being repaired.
The coastal city of Miyazaki, littered with debris from nearly 200 damaged buildings, reported 25 injuries -- including some from a tornado.
Some parts of Miyazaki prefecture saw record rains for August, with the town of Misato recording a staggering 791.5 millimetres (31 inches) in 48 hours, the JMA said.
Worried student Aoi Nishimoto, 18, said he had called his family in Miyazaki to see if they were safe.
"Our home is fine, but there was a tornado in Miyazaki and power went out in some places," he told AFP in Kyushu's main city of Fukuoka.
"This year, I am away from my parents' home for the first time. So it's a bit scary being all alone," fellow student Rio Ohtsuru, 19, told AFP.
"Maybe I will look for a flashlight in case of a power outage," she said.
Kyushu's utility operator said 187,010 houses were without power elsewhere on the island.
