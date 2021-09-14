Powerful Wildfire Raging in Southern Spain Since Last Week Now Under Control - Authorities

UrduPoint.com

The major wildfire that has been spreading in the southernmost Spanish region of Andalusia since last week has been finally taken under control, local authorities announced on Tuesday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) The major wildfire that has been spreading in the southernmost Spanish region of Andalusia since last week has been finally taken under control, local authorities announced on Tuesday.

"The directors of the INFOCA (Andalusian Forest Fire Extinction Service) tell me that the Jubrique fire has been taken under control," President of the Regional Government of Andalusia Juan Manuel Moreno said on Twitter.

According to Moreno, the overnight rain has helped firefighters in their efforts and the danger level has been brought down to zero.

The wildfire broke out last week on Wednesday, running through the forested mountain range in the municipality of Malaga. More than 2,600 local villagers, including around 300 residents of Jubrique village, were forced to flee their homes by Sunday, but roughly a thousand have been allowed to return.

The blaze destroyed more than 6,000 hectares of land and the government had to deploy the Emergency Unit (UME) to help fight the fire, which has reportedly claimed the life of at least one forest firefighter.

