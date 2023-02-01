The powers of Myanmar Chairman of the State Administration Council Min Aung Hlaing have been extended by the National Defense and Security Council for another six months, the Myanmar state broadcaster Myawaddy reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2023) The powers of Myanmar Chairman of the State Administration Council Min Aung Hlaing have been extended by the National Defense and Security Council for another six months, the Myanmar state broadcaster Myawaddy reported on Wednesday.

In addition to extending the powers of Hlaing, the National Secuirty Council also extended the state of emergency for another six months due to the fact that peace and stability in the country have not been restored to a normal level, according to the broadcaster.