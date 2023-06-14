UrduPoint.com

Practical Issues Of Holding BRICS Summit Not Resolved Yet - Kremlin Aide

June 14, 2023

Practical Issues of Holding BRICS Summit Not Resolved Yet - Kremlin Aide

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) The practical issues of holding the BRICS summit have not yet been resolved, it is unclear how the host country will implement the International Criminal Court (ICC) decision against Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Wednesday.

"As for the BRICS summit... It is scheduled for the end of August, and many more issues of the practical organization of the summit have not been resolved. In particular, we can say directly that the question of how the South African side means to execute the illegal decision of the International Criminal Court is unclear," Ushakov told a briefing.

