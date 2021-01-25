Practical Work on New START Extension Started at Level of Experts - Zakharova

Practical work has begun at the level of experts on the extension of the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) Practical work has begun at the level of experts on the extension of the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"I can only say that experts are actively working in this direction. This is a practical work, and it has started," Zakharova told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.