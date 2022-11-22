Practically No Intact Thermal, Hydroelectric Power Plants Left in Ukraine - Ukrenergo

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2022) There are practically no intact thermal and hydroelectric power plants in Ukraine, national utility Ukrenergo head Volodymyr Kudrytskyi said on Tuesday.

"We have practically no undamaged thermal and hydroelectric power plants left in Ukraine .... Almost all thermal and hydroelectric power generation, if we are talking about large power plants, are damaged, suffered from missile strikes," Kudrytskyi told reporters.