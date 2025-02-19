Pragmatic Italy in good place before hosting France: Azzurri great Dominguez

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Former Italy fly-half Diego Dominguez said the Azzurri are primed to face France in the Six Nations on Sunday thanks to head coach Gonzalo Quesada's practical gameplan.

Quesada's men host Les Bleus in Rome this weekend having lost to Scotland and beaten Wales so far in the tournament, while France are reeling after a one-point defeat to England ended their Grand Slam hopes.

The 22-15 victory in Warren Gatland's final game in charge of Wales came despite incessant rain at the Stadio Olimpico.

Quesada led perennial under-achievers Italy to their best-ever Six Nations last season in his first campaign in charge as they notched up two wins over Wales and Scotland, and a draw with France in Paris.

"Italy are trying to move the ball, it's a gameplan that's not bad, it puts opponents in difficulty," Italy's record points scorer Dominguez told AFP.

"I'm happy that Italy played that game which was not pretty to watch.

"There are times, even if it's not raining, you have to know how to adapt, vary your game, take measurable risks," the 58-year-old added.

Argentina-born Dominguez played the last of 76 Italy Tests, during which he racked up 983 points, in 2003 but has remained involved with the sport as a television pundit.

He spent seven campaigns of his club career at Stade Francais, lifting the Brennus Shield for the French champions four times in the City of Lights, where he featured alongside Les Bleus head coach Fabien Galthie.

"I had the best years of my life there," said Dominguez, who is now resident in Milan.

"We won a lot. We created an identity. It was magnificent."

- 'Win the Six Nations' -

Dominguez was part of the first Italy side to feature in the Six Nations in 2000, kicking 29 points in the historic 34-20 victory over Scotland in their maiden game in the competition.

Between 2016-2022 the Azzurri lost a record 36 straight Six Nations games but an improvement has come from grassroots coaching and success for Treviso, one of their two professional clubs along with Zebre, in the United Rugby Championship.

Despite the positive signs, Italy's domestic Serie A Elite competition finds it hard to produce players ready for the national team and to gain popularity outside the sport's northern heartlands.

"We need to have a better standard in our club competition," diminutive figure Dominguez said.

"It's impossible for it to be as good as the Top 14, the best league in the world.

"But the Italian league needs to get closer to the standard of ProD2 (French second division) to start," he added.

Quesada's current crop of players include big Names such as fly-half Paolo Garbisi, winger Ange Capuozzo and centres Juan Ignacio Brex and Tommaso Menoncello, who was named player of the championship in last year's Six Nations.

"I hope a new generation of players will come through, even better than us, because if not, we won't win the Six Nations," an ambitious Dominguez said.

"We have to fight to win the Six Nations, and to win it, every year we have to produce very good players in every position to have selection problems across all positions.

"Italy have to win the Six Nations before the 30th anniversary of our participation. They have four years to go," he added, with their hopes of lifting the title this season slender.

Midfielder Brex, 32, has followed in Dominguez's footsteps having moved from Argentina to feature for the Azzurri.

"He has a positive influence on the team," Dominguez said. "Every match is a seven out of 10, never below that, he never makes mistakes."

This weekend, Garbisi is expected to be wearing Dominguez's No.10 jersey while full-back Tommaso Allan, who can also slot in at fly-half, has the goal-kicking duties.

"It's difficult because they're both good players," Dominguez said.

"Tommaso has much more experience, because he's played long at the highest level, his kicking is more consistent.

"Paolo, he needs to gain confidence, he needs to know his game for us to see him at his best. He's got potential," he added.

iwd/bsp