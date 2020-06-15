Prague Believes Problem in Relations With Russia Solved After Czech Diplomats Expulsion

Czech diplomats expulsion from Moscow was a predicable symmetric response to Prague's earlier move, and the Czech Foreign Ministry now believes that the problem in the bilateral relations is solved, the ministry's press secretary said on Monday

"The Russian side has informed Czech Ambassador to Moscow Vitezslav Pivonka about the response step, which means that two people, two staffers of the Czech Embassy in Russia, were declared personae non gratae. They should leave the Russian territory by a certain date.

This is a predictable symmetric reaction to our steps made on June 5 [two Russian diplomats expulsion]. Therefore, we believe the problem is solved," Zuzana Stichova said.

Earlier in the day, Russia declared two employees of the Czech Embassy personae non gratae, saying they should leave the country by the end of Wednesday. This came as a retaliation to the expulsion of two Russian diplomats from Prague, which was based on accusations related to the ricin poison scandal.