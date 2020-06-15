UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prague Believes Problem In Relations With Russia Solved After Czech Diplomats Expulsion

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 04:49 PM

Prague Believes Problem in Relations With Russia Solved After Czech Diplomats Expulsion

Czech diplomats expulsion from Moscow was a predicable symmetric response to Prague's earlier move, and the Czech Foreign Ministry now believes that the problem in the bilateral relations is solved, the ministry's press secretary said on Monday

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) Czech diplomats expulsion from Moscow was a predicable symmetric response to Prague's earlier move, and the Czech Foreign Ministry now believes that the problem in the bilateral relations is solved, the ministry's press secretary said on Monday.

"The Russian side has informed Czech Ambassador to Moscow Vitezslav Pivonka about the response step, which means that two people, two staffers of the Czech Embassy in Russia, were declared personae non gratae. They should leave the Russian territory by a certain date.

This is a predictable symmetric reaction to our steps made on June 5 [two Russian diplomats expulsion]. Therefore, we believe the problem is solved," Zuzana Stichova said.

Earlier in the day, Russia declared two employees of the Czech Embassy personae non gratae, saying they should leave the country by the end of Wednesday. This came as a retaliation to the expulsion of two Russian diplomats from Prague, which was based on accusations related to the ricin poison scandal.

Related Topics

Scandal Moscow Russia Prague June From

Recent Stories

UAE, Mozambique discuss ways to curb COVID-19 impa ..

6 minutes ago

Lockdown tightened for protection of human lives: ..

30 minutes ago

FNC Committee discusses federal draft law on regul ..

36 minutes ago

Parts of Beijing locked down as virus outbreak gat ..

2 minutes ago

Sweden and Denmark fly to the rescue of SAS airlin ..

2 minutes ago

Pesco issues power suspension schedule for various ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.