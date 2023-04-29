UrduPoint.com

The Czech Republic and Slovakia have promised to intensify their support of Ukraine's push to join NATO when conditions permit, Slovak teraz.sk website reported on Saturday, citing a document signed by the three countries' leaders in Kiev

BRATISLAVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2023) The Czech Republic and Slovakia have promised to intensify their support of Ukraine's push to join NATO when conditions permit, Slovak teraz.sk website reported on Saturday, citing a document signed by the three countries' leaders in Kiev.

On Friday, Slovak and Czech presidents, Zuzana Caputova and Petr Pavel, respectively, held talks with their Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during their joint visit to Ukraine.

On Monday, Slovak parliament speaker Boris Kollar said that it was irresponsible to give Ukraine false hopes on NATO accession now, since a country that is a party to an ongoing conflict cannot become a bloc's member.

On April 20, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said during his visit to Kiev that Ukraine will eventually join the bloc, as all NATO members support its ambitions. Later, Stoltenberg's statement was opposed by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

In September, Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine was applying to be fast-tracked to join NATO. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow was closely monitoring the situation and recalled that Kiev's orientation toward the alliance was one of the reasons for the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022.

