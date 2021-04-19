Prague Calls On Russia to Return 1.2 Acres of Land in Stromovka Park Occupied by Embassy

Prague demands from Russia to return 1.2 acres of land in the Stromovka Park that now belongs to the Russian embassy, the mayor of the 7th district of the Czech capital, Jan Cizinsky, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2021) Prague demands from Russia to return 1.2 acres of land in the Stromovka Park that now belongs to the Russian embassy, the mayor of the 7th district of the Czech capital, Jan Cizinsky, said on Monday.

"The Prague City Council called on the Czech government to hold negotiations on bringing the Russian embassy land to the state that preceded the invasion of the Warsaw Pact troops in 1968. In 53 years, the occupation of a part of Stromovka by the Russian Federation should finally end," Cizinsky tweeted.

According to the Novinky.cz news outlet, the district mayor talks about 1.

2 acres of land in the park, where the authorities want to restore green spaces.

The Czech Republic on Saturday announced the expulsion of 18 Russian diplomats on suspicion of being officers of Russia's special services. They were obliged to leave the country within 48 hours starting from Monday. Prague explained that the move was prompted by "a reasonable suspicion" that Russian military intelligence officers had something to do with the October 2014 explosion at an ammunition depot in the town of Vrbetice. Moscow has responded to Prague by expelling 20 Czech diplomats.