Prague Confirms Its Hostility To Russia By Asking For Compensation For 2014 Blasts -Moscow

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 10:17 PM

Prague Confirms Its Hostility to Russia By Asking for Compensation for 2014 Blasts -Moscow

The Czech Republic has confirmed its status as an unfriendly country for Russia by asking for compensation for explosions of military depots in Vrbetice in 2014, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday

The Czech Republic has confirmed its status as an unfriendly country for Russia by asking for compensation for explosions of military depots in Vrbetice in 2014, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday.

The media has reported that Czech authorities want Russia to pay 25.5 million Euros ($30.4 million) for the 2014 blasts.

The media has reported that Czech authorities want Russia to pay 25.5 million Euros ($30.

4 million) for the 2014 blasts.

"What is going on in the heads of Czech politicians, who have been thinking for months on how to further worsen bilateral relations, is already impossible to understand. And it is not necessary [to understand]. They put themselves on the list of unfriendly countries [of Russia]. And with each new wild statement and action, they confirm their status," Zakharova wrote on her Telegram channel.

More Stories From World

