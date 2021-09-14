UrduPoint.com

Prague Court To Consider Preliminary Detention For Russian Franchetti - Prosecutors

Tue 14th September 2021

Prague Court to Consider Preliminary Detention for Russian Franchetti - Prosecutors

The court in Prague is set to consider later on Tuesday preliminary detention for Russian national Alexander Franchetti, detained on Sunday at Prague airport based on the international arrest warrant issued by Ukraine, a spokesman for the city's Prosecutor General's office told Sputnik

"On Tuesday, 48 hours expire after the detention of Russian citizen at the airport on Sunday. In line with the legislation, the court is to consider today preliminary detention behind closed doors," spokesman Ales Cimbala said.

The city court of Prague will consider the case after the end of the preliminary investigation, aimed to determine whether several facts impede the possible deportation.

Cimbala declined to clarify the causes of Ukraine's issuing arrest warrant.

