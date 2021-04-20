Prague Did Not Request International Arrest Warrant for Petrov, Boshirov - Prosecutor

The Czech Republic did not order an international arrest warrant for Russian nationals Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov as the United Kingdom has already issued such an order, Czech prosecutor Martin Malus said on Tuesday

The Czech Republic on Saturday announced the expulsion of 18 Russian diplomats on suspicion of being officers of Russia's special services. Prague explained that the move was prompted by "a reasonable suspicion" that Russian military intelligence officers had something to do with the October 2014 explosion at an ammunition depot in the town of Vrbetice. Meanwhile, the Czech police put on their wanted list Petrov and Boshirov, suspected by London of carrying out a nerve agent attack on former Russian military intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter in the UK's Salisbury in March 2018.

Moscow has responded to Prague by expelling 20 Czech diplomats.

"Exactly so. The arrest warrant [for Petrov and Boshirov] is currently issued by the UK," Malus, who oversees the case on the explosion in Vrbetice, told the Irozhlas.cz news agency.

The prosecutor also confirmed that Prague will try to question Petrov and Boshirov.

"Yes, this is true," Malus said but voiced skepticism over Moscow's willingness to comply with Prague's request.