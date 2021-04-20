UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prague Did Not Request International Arrest Warrant For Petrov, Boshirov - Prosecutor

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 11:22 PM

Prague Did Not Request International Arrest Warrant for Petrov, Boshirov - Prosecutor

The Czech Republic did not order an international arrest warrant for Russian nationals Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov as the United Kingdom has already issued such an order, Czech prosecutor Martin Malus said on Tuesday

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) The Czech Republic did not order an international arrest warrant for Russian nationals Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov as the United Kingdom has already issued such an order, Czech prosecutor Martin Malus said on Tuesday.

The Czech Republic on Saturday announced the expulsion of 18 Russian diplomats on suspicion of being officers of Russia's special services. Prague explained that the move was prompted by "a reasonable suspicion" that Russian military intelligence officers had something to do with the October 2014 explosion at an ammunition depot in the town of Vrbetice. Meanwhile, the Czech police put on their wanted list Petrov and Boshirov, suspected by London of carrying out a nerve agent attack on former Russian military intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter in the UK's Salisbury in March 2018.

Moscow has responded to Prague by expelling 20 Czech diplomats.

"Exactly so. The arrest warrant [for Petrov and Boshirov] is currently issued by the UK," Malus, who oversees the case on the explosion in Vrbetice, told the Irozhlas.cz news agency.

The prosecutor also confirmed that Prague will try to question Petrov and Boshirov.

"Yes, this is true," Malus said but voiced skepticism over Moscow's willingness to comply with Prague's request.

Related Topics

Attack Police Moscow Russia London Prague Salisbury United Kingdom Czech Republic Turkish Lira March October 2018

Recent Stories

UAE to host 15th FINA World Swimming Championships ..

24 minutes ago

RAK Crown Prince meets with Israeli FM&#039;s envo ..

39 minutes ago

Delegation of Niger businessmen calls on Pakistan ..

2 minutes ago

COVID-19 vaccination for citizens of age 50-59 yea ..

2 minutes ago

KP govt utilizes 62% funds in third quarter of fis ..

2 minutes ago

NASA Says to Cooperate Closely With Roscosmos on I ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.